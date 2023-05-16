Jamaica weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected today Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is a trough across the western Caribbean, and it is expected to remain across the region for another few days.

24-hour forecast

Tuesday morning:… Mostly cloudy.

Tuesday afternoon/evening:… Scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes, and especially northern parishes.

Tuesday night:… Lingering showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern parishes, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Tuesday…33 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Tuesday…33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across northern parishes and hilly areas elsewhere.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern parishes and hilly areas elsewhere.

Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.