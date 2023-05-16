Jamaica weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected today Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service.
There is a trough across the western Caribbean, and it is expected to remain across the region for another few days.
24-hour forecast
Tuesday morning:… Mostly cloudy.
Tuesday afternoon/evening:… Scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes, and especially northern parishes.
Tuesday night:… Lingering showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern parishes, otherwise mostly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Tuesday…33 degrees Celsius
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Tuesday…33 degrees Celsius
3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across northern parishes and hilly areas elsewhere.
Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across northern parishes and hilly areas elsewhere.
Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.