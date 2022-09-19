Jamaica weather: Showers likely despite sunny start Monday Loop Jamaica

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Monday, September 19, 2022, according to the Meteorological Service.

There is a trough across Jamaica that is expected to remain across the island throughout Monday. An induced trough from Hurricane Fiona is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica early Tuesday.

Hurricane Fiona is located 40 kilometres south of Punta Cana, Dominica Republic, according to the latest forecast from the Met Service.

24-hour forecast:

Monday morning:… Partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.

Monday afternoon:… Isolated showers mainly across hilly areas and southwestern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Monday night:…Partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, fair elsewhere.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Monday:..33 degrees CelsiusMaximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Monday:..33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Tuesday):

Tuesday: Partly cloudy morning. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms across hilly areas and southern parishes.

Wednesday/Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of northern and southwestern parishes.