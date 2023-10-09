Jamaica weather: Tropical wave affecting island Loop Jamaica

The cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave now affecting the island are expected to continue tonight and linger through to Tuesday.

See the full forecast issued by the Meteorological Service said in its 4pm forecast on Tuesday, October 9 below:

24-hour forecast

Tonight/Tomorrow Morning… Isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Tomorrow Afternoon/Evening… Scattered showers and thunderstorms across western parishes. Isolated showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern parishes.

Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight… 25 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight… 25 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (after Tuesday)

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: Mainly fair to partly cloudy. Brief isolated afternoon showers for some hilly inland areas.

Other current regional weather features:

A Tropical Wave approaching the central tropical Atlantic has a high chance of Tropical Cyclone development within the next two days.

A Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.