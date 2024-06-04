Jamaica weather: Tropical wave near island to bring thunderstorms Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

A tropical wave is expected to be close to Jamaica this afternoon, resulting in increased rainfall from Tuesday afternoon through to Friday.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica said in its latest forecast that showers and thunderstorms will affect most parishes, mostly in the afternoons.

In its 5am forecast Tuesday, the Met Service said the tropical wave is across Hispaniola and is expected to move within the vicinity of Jamaica later today.

There is also a trough across the island that is expected to remain for the next few days.

Check out the latest forecast from the Met Service below: 

24-hour forecast

This morning… Isolated showers across eastern and south central parishes, elsewhere partly cloudy.This afternoon… Scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.Tonight… Lingering showers, becoming partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 34 degrees Celsius.Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 33 degrees Celsius.

Three-day forecast (starting Wednesday)

Wednesday: Isolated showers across eastern parishes, otherwise cloudy morning. Afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes and hilly areas.Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

