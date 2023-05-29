Jamaica weather: Trough to bring showers, thunderstorms Tuesday Loop Jamaica

Jamaica weather: Trough to bring showers, thunderstorms Tuesday
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Tuesday May 30

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting that today will be a wet Tuesday in Jamaica as a trough across the western Caribbean is producing a large area of unstable weather.

In its forecast at 5am Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the Met Service said the trough is expected to linger, at least for the rest of the week.

“Expect an increase in cloudiness with associated showers and thunderstorms across the island beginning today, as a result,” the Met Service said.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast as of 5am Tuesday, May 30, 2023, according to the Meteorological Service:

24-hour forecast

This morning/afternoon/tonight:… Mostly cloudy, with periods of showers and thunderstorms across the island.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today… 33 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today… 33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Wednesday):

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across the island.

Other current regional weather features:

A Tropical Wave across the south-central Caribbean.

Another Tropical Wave across the southeastern Caribbean.

