Jamaica weather: Wet Wednesday ahead | Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are being urged to brace for rains on Wednesday as a trough across the island is expected to cause increased cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening.

This weather condition is expected to continue through to the end of the week as the trough remains across the central Caribbean while drifting westward.

See the local forecast from the Metereological Service as of Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 5am:

24-hour forecast:

Wednesday morning:… Isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wednesday afternoon:… Becoming cloudy with showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy along coastal areas.

Wednesday night:…Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across eastern and south-central parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston Wednesday:..33 degrees Celsius

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay Wednesday:..33 degrees Celsius

3-day forecast (starting Thursday):

Thursday/Friday: Isolated morning showers across eastern parishes, otherwise cloudy. Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Nighttime showers and thunderstorms across sections of eastern parishes, otherwise cloudy. Windy across southern parishes.

Saturday: Cloudy day with possible showers across sections of north-central and western parishes. Windy across southern parishes