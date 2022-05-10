Jamaica win Jodi Munn-Barrow Trophy at Caribbean Golf Classic | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s female golfers returned to the island recently with the Jodi Munn-Barrow Trophy, which they won at the 26th Caribbean Golf Classic at the Casa de Campo Golf Course in Puerto Rico.

The trophy was named after the current president of the Jamaica Golf Association.

Fittingly, Munn-Barrow posted the best individual score to lead Jamaica to their second victory in the women’s section of the competition.

The team amassed 47-and-a-half points for the victory ahead of Puerto Rico, which finished with 47 points.

“The Jamaica Golf Association is very proud that the Jamaican team became victorious at the 2022 Caribbean Golf Association Classic,” said Munn-Barrow. “It was a very small delegation but they all fought valiantly and they came out on top beating Puerto Rico by half a point in the final standings, and we hope that this is the beginning of even more victories for our ladies’ teams.”

The other members of the team were Michele McCreath, Sonia Stewart-Wittock, Diane Hudson, Leann Chong, Krystal Chung, Suzan White, and Deborah Newnham.

There were two other trophies on offer, the Robert Grell Trophy and the George Noon Trophy.

The men’s teams compete for the Robert Grell Trophy and the team (country) with the most points wins the George Noon Trophy.

The Robert Grell Trophy and the George Noon Trophy were claimed by Puerto Rico with 120 and 167 points, respectively.

Jamaica’s male team bagged 54 points for fifth place overall to help the country secured fourth overall with 101.5 points.

The members of the Jamaican male team were William Knibbs, Dr Mark Newnham, Robert Chin, Radcliff Knibbs, Carlyle Hudson, Dorrel Allen, Norman Pryce, Richard White, Peter Chin, and Bruce Robertson.