Jamaica wins two tourism awards in Dubai Loop Jamaica

Over the weekend, Jamaica received two major accolades at the prestigious 30th World Travel Awards held at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Jamaica won the titles of “World’s Best Family Destination” and “World’s Best Cruise Destination.”

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, founder and chair of the Jamaica-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) ‘Think Tank,’ accepted the awards on behalf of Jamaica.

Additionally, Bartlett presented five Global Tourism Resilience awards to two prominent Middle Eastern corporations and three countries. The audience consisted of government leaders, officials, global corporate executives, and travel industry stakeholders.

The Global Tourism Resilience awards recognised entities and nations that exemplified global leadership, visionary foresight, and innovation in overcoming critical challenges and adversity.

The inaugural awardees included Qatar, the Maldives, the Philippines; as well as UAE corporate giants DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics corporation specialising in cargo logistics; and Dnata, a prominent global air and travel services provider that offers ground handling, cargo, travel, catering, and retail services across six continents in over 30 countries.