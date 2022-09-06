Jamaica women’s 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver Loop Jamaica

Jamaica women's 4x100m Commonwealth bronze may be upgraded to silver
Elaine Thompson-Herah crosses the finish line to win the women’s 200m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Thompson-Herah, who won the sprint double in Birmingham, ran a blazing anchor leg to snatch the bronze medal for Jamaica in the women’s 4x100m relay. Jamaica could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored Nigeria to gold, has been provisionally suspended for the use of a banned substance.

Jamaica’s 4x100m women’s relay team that won the bronze medal at last month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England could have the medal upgraded to silver as Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who anchored Nigeria to gold, has been provisionally suspended for the use of a banned substance.

The suspension of Nwokocha was disclosed by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in a statement on Saturday

“The AIU has provisionally suspended Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2),” the body said.

A provisional suspension means an athlete is temporarily banned from competition before a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted under WADA rules.

The 21-year-old Nwokocha powered Nigeria to the gold medal in an African record of 42.10 seconds. England finished second in 44.41 and their silver medal could be upgraded to gold.

Jamaica with Kemba Nelson, Natalliah Whyte, Remona Burchell, and Elaine Thompson-Herah combined to complete the event in 43.08 seconds for their third-place finish.

