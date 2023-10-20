Jamaican accused of scamming elderly Americans out of $millions Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican residing in the US is now facing fraud and money laundering charges stemming from his alleged participation in a sweepstakes scam that defrauded primarily elderly victims of millions of dollars.

He is 32-year-old Howard Chambers.

It was announced Thursday by the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut’s office that a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a seven-count indictment charging Chambers, who resides in Waterbury, with fraud and money laundering offences.

The indictment was returned on October 17, and Chambers was arrested Thursday morning.

He appeared before a US Magistrate and entered pleas of not guilty to the charges, and was released on a US$150,000 bond into home detention, with electronic monitoring, pending trial.

The indictment alleges that, since at least 2018, Chambers and others used a sweepstakes scheme to induce primarily elderly victims to provide them with money.

As part of this scheme, scammers notified victims, typically by telephone, that they won a Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The victims were told that in order to collect their winnings, they must pay fees and taxes.

Following the initial phone call, Chambers and others allegedly mailed the victims fake documents, including a “winning notification” letter from Publishers Clearing House and a letter from the Internal Revenue Service stating that the victims were required by law to pay taxes on their winnings. Victims sent cash, money orders or cheques through the mail to various addresses in Connecticut, including an address in East Hartford, and throughout the US.

The indictment also alleges that Chambers and others moved money received from victims through various accounts in different companies’ names, including a limited liability company registered in Connecticut with Chambers as its managing member and agent.

Conspirators sometimes used victims as intermediaries to receive money from other victims and then move that money to members of this scheme. For example, at least one victim received cheques and cash in the mail from people she believed were “sponsors” who were helping her pay the fees to receive her winnings, but actually were other victims.

The victim deposited the cheques into her bank account, withdrew cash, and mailed the cash to various addresses as directed by the conspirators.

The indictment charges Chambers with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, five counts of mail fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each of these offences carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.