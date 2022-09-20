Jamaican among 5 arrested in massive Nigerian cocaine bust Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaican among 5 arrested in massive Nigerian cocaine bust Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican among 5 arrested in massive Nigerian cocaine bust

Lawyer accuses retired cop of fabricating evidence against ‘Mumma’

71 new COVID cases, two deaths, 16.2% positivity rate recorded

Narrow escape: Taxi catches fire on Red Hills Road

Jamaica records another monkeypox case

Golding pledges to weed out inequities in local ganja industry

PNP labels Chang’s comments on police/gunmen clashes as ‘ill-advised’

‘Challenges not insurmountable with Burger King’s help’

Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis

Tufton headed for the US to sign MOUs to recruit nurses for Jamaica

Tuesday Sep 20

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

17 minutes ago

A photgraph released by Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency showing the cocaine seized.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Nigeria’s anti-drug agency seized a record 1.8 tons of cocaine valued at US$278 million at a Lagos warehouse in what it described Monday as likely the country’s largest bust ever.

Five people – the warehouse manager and four “drug barons” including one profiled as a Jamaican – were arrested in connection with the drugs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said.

It said the suspects were members of an international drug syndicate the agency has been trailing since 2018.

The agency said the drugs were found in a secluded estate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Sunday at a time when “the cartel was trying to sell them to buyers in Europe, Asia and other parts of the world”.

The drugs were stored in 10 travel bags and 13 drums, the agency said in a statement published along with photos of the suspects and the drugs.

The agency said the arrests and seizure were “a historical blow to the drug cartels and a strong warning that they’ll all go down if they fail to realise that the game has changed.”

Drug seizures have been rising in West Africa in the last year, indicating that traffickers have made the continent a hub to move their illegal products between South America and Europe.

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaican among 5 arrested in massive Nigerian cocaine bust

Jamaica News

Lawyer accuses retired cop of fabricating evidence against ‘Mumma’

Coronavirus

71 new COVID cases, two deaths, 16.2% positivity rate recorded

More From

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters

Tributes continue to flow for prominent St Ann educator, community advocate and retired church organist, Norma Walters, who died on Friday.
She reportedly died after a period of illness.
Walters

See also

Business

Asafa Powell joins advisory team of EV company Flash Motors

Flash Motors Limited (Flash), an electric mobility solutions company, has announced that former 100-metre world record holder Asafa Powell has joined its leadership team.
This week Flash laun

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Details of shooting of nine, 3 fatally, at football match

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Fitz Bailey, has furnished details of the brazen gun attack on persons at the B

Jamaica News

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Company expresses regret at Westmoreland incident

Jamaica News

Tufton headed for the US to sign MOUs to recruit nurses for Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has disclosed that he will be heading to the United States next week, where several Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) are to be signed for local h

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols