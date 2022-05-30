Jamaican among cast members of ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ | Loop Jamaica

Former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant Lesa ‘Milan’ Hall is among the cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’, the American reality show’s first international franchise from Bravo TV.

She will be one of six new women being inducted into Bravo network’s crown jewel of catfights and marital meltdowns that is beloved, binged and hate-watched worldwide when the show debuts on Wednesday.

While the franchise has sold countless global spin-offs from Lagos to Vancouver, none have been produced by the Bravo network before.

Cast members told The Associated Press that showing off their extravagant, party-hard lives on-screen debunks stereotypes about the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Arab federation where Islam is the official religion.

Hall, who has been living in Dubai for eight years, shared the news via Instagram.

“I was made in Kingston, packaged in Miami, and exported to Dubai. I grew up as the only girl in my family, so I’m used to being the princess, and now I’m the queen,” she said.

Hall participated in the Miss Jamaica Universe pageant in 2009 and was a member of the cast of BET’s College Hill from 2008 to 2009. She is described on the show’s website as “a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur living out her dreams in Dubai”.

The Jamaican mother of three boys is the founder and chief designer of luxury maternity fashion brand Mina Roe, which has been worn and is loved by celebrities such as Beyonce and Khole Kardashian, according to the show’s website.

She is married to millionaire financier and real estate developer Richard Hall.

Other cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ include: Caroline Brooks, an Afro-Latina businesswoman from Massachusetts who rose to success in Dubai’s cutthroat real estate industry; Chanel Ayan, a breezy Kenyan-born model who overcame prejudices in the UAE to walk for top-tier European fashion houses and is now developing a makeup line; Caroline Stanbury, a reality star who moved to Dubai with her kids after getting divorced and remarrying a former football player; Nina Ali, an ultra-glam Lebanese mother of three and founder of Fruit Cake, a fruitcake business; and Sara Al Madani, a serial entrepreneur and single mom who is the only Emirati cast member.

Like American stars of the franchise, the women in Dubai are not housewives in the traditional sense but rather socialite business owners trying to define their brands. And Dubai, a city ceaselessly trying to market itself on the world stage, provides a fitting backdrop.

With zero income taxes, gleaming skyscrapers and countless malls, the emirate was engineered to be a global destination for the ultra-wealthy. Fortune-seekers, rich and poor, flock to Dubai from around the world, including migrant labourers from South Asia, Africa and the Philippines who work long hours for low pay. The franchise, however, takes as its focus just a tiny subset of wealthy womanhood.

The cast members described Dubai as a Westernised playground where women are free to have fun and do what they want.

— Additional reporting by The Associated Press