Jamaican athletes set to collect a bounty from World Championships | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s athletes can earn a bounty from the World Athletics Championships, which is underway at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The 2020 World Championships will offer the largest prize purse in the event’s history. The organising body, World Athletics, has increased its monetary share from the 2019 event in Doha, Qatar, which saw athletes receive US$7.53 million. Individual winners at this World Championships, will collect US$70,000; second place US$35,000; third place US$22,000; fourth place US$16,000; fifth place US$11,000; sixth place US$7,000; seventh place US$6,000 and eighth place US$5,000. Should a Jamaican break a World Championship record, they will be eligible for a special award of US$100,000, offered by TDK and World Athletics.

Jamaica’s three top contenders in the women’s 100 metres — reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce; Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and the Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson are expected to dominate. The Jamaican women have the three fastest times this year, heightening expectations that they will secure a podium finish this year. They are also down to contest the women’s 200 metres. Jackson clocked 21.55 at the National Championships in June, the fastest time in the world this year. Thompson-Herah is the Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive in the event. Jamaica will also figure prominently in both the men’s and women’s sprint hurdles. Olympic champion Hansle Parchment leads the charge in the 110 metres hurdles and is joined by Rasheed Broadbell, Orlando Bennett and Damion Thomas. In the women’s 100-metre hurdles, Britany Anderson has been creating a buzz on the track and field circuit. Jamaica is also represented by Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper and 2015 World Championships winner Danielle Williams. Among the other individual events which Jamaicans are likely to perform well and earn a portion of the prize money are the women’s 400 metres and 400 metres hurdles. The potential for the Jamaicans to earn will continue in the relays events, with World Athletics offering US$80,000 to the victors, US$40,000 for second, US$20,000 for third, US$16,000 for fourth, US$12,000 for fifth, US$8,000 for sixth, US$6,000 for seventh and US$4,000 for eighth. Jamaica’s team of Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, Thompson-Herah, Kemba Nelson and Briana Williams is favoured to win the women’s 4×100 metres event. Jamaica is also expected to medal in the women’s 4×400 metres, in addition to the men’s 4×100, 4×400 and mixed relays.