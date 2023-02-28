Jamaican avoids deportation, imprisoned in UK for murder Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican man — who was spared deportation following legal challenges backed by Labour Members of Parliament and a host of celebrities — was recently sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder he committed after he was allowed to remain in the UK.

Ernesto Elliott, 45, was scheduled for deportation to Jamaica in December 2020, but the move was scuttled by last-minute human rights appeals.

According to the UK Daily Mail, Elliott killed a 35-year-old man in what it described as a horrific knife fight in June 2021, just six months after he was supposed to have been deported from Britain.

Elliott was due to be deported in 2020 after being convicted of knife a crime. However, he and 22 other serious criminals submitted last-minute appeals — including human rights claims — which prevented them from being forced on Jamaica’s already strained justice system.

The 23 criminals had been sentenced to a combined 156 years in jail. Their appeals came just days after 60 celebrities, authors and other public figures signed an open letter opposing the flight, the Dailey Mail said.

They included supermodel Naomi Campbell, ‘Line Of Duty’ star Thandiwe Newton, ‘James Bond’ actress Naomie Harris and historian David Olusoga. A host of Labour MPs also added their signatures.

Opposition MPs even compared the deportation flight to the Windrush scandal, even though the Caribbean migrants who suffered awful injustice in that episode had committed no crimes.

On June 2, 2021, Elliott was involved in the vicious knife fight in broad daylight in Greenwich, southeast London.

Alongside his son Nico, 23, Elliott robbed and fatally stabbed 35-year-old Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago in a fight over drugs.

The horrifying incident was videoed by shocked neighbours. It shows Elliott, his son and another man repeatedly lunging with long-bladed knives and a hammer at the victim, who was armed with a machete.

Eyewu-Ago collapsed after being stabbed through the heart and died in hospital six days later.

After a trial at the Old Bailey last month, Elliott, from Walthamstow, east London, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years and a concurrent sentence of 12 years for robbery.

His son was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years and a concurrent sentence of ten years for robbery.