Jamaican awaiting extradition St Lucia escapes police custody | Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican man who escaped police custody in St Lucia in October 2020, fled to Jamaica and was apprehended earlier this year, has again escaped police custody.

The fugitive, Orville Purnell, escaped from the Central Police lock-up on Wednesday, December 1. He is from Belgium Road in Buff Bay, Portland.

The Corporate Communications Unit reported on Wednesday that Purnell was arrested in Buff Bay on July 14, 2021, by investigators from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and was awaiting extradition to St Lucia.

He was arrested on a warrant for murder, allegedly committed in St Lucia in August of 2020, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and escaping custody.

Another photo of Orville Purnell released by the police

Purnell is of dark complexion, medium build and approximately 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall. He has several tattoos on both arms, the police said.

Also, at the time of his escape, Purnell is said to have been sporting dreadlocks, however, investigators believe he may cut his locks.