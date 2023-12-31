Jamaican-born former US army man gets bail on gun, ammo charges Loop Jamaica

A former United States soldier who was charged after an illegal firearm was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Jamaica, was granted $500,000 bail just days before the start of the New Year.

Tamil Chin, a Jamaican-born native, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court last week on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

As part of his bail conditions, Chin was ordered to surrender his travel documents and report to the police twice weekly.

Reports are that on Friday, December 8, law enforcers from the St Catherine South Police Division were conducting operations in a section of the parish, during which they stopped a vehicle that was being driven by Chin.

During a search of the vehicle and its contents, including a black bag, a 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 sounds of ammunition was found and seized.

Chin was subsequently arrested and charged.

During the bail application in court, Chin’s attorney said his client had no knowledge of the weapon having been in his possession prior to the incident.

The lawyer said his client was recently honourably discharged from the US army, this after completing two tours of Afghanistan.

Chin, according to his attorney, also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

After being presented with proof that Chin was Jamaican by birth through the provision of his birth certificate and an expired Jamaican passport, Senior Parish Judge Desiree Alleyne granted bail to the accused.

The case has been transferred to the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston for mention on January 26, 2024.