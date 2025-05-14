Jamaican citizenship granted to 28 persons

News New Jamaican citizen Najhelia Smith (left) joins her sister, Rajhona Smith, in waving the Jamaican flag during today’s (June 6) citizenship ceremony, at the Police Officers Club in St Andrew.

Twenty-eight persons from 15 countries have been granted Jamaican citizenship by the government.

They were presented with documents formalising their status, by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), during a swearing-in ceremony at the Police Officers Club in St Andrew, on June 6.

The men, women and children hail from United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Belize, Haiti, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Haiti, Venezuela, Poland, Cuba, Russia, Dominican Republic, and Myanmar.

Twelve persons obtained citizenship by naturalisation, seven by marriage, two by registration, and seven by descent.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang (left), joins Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, as she presents new Jamaican citizen Kingston Givans with a certificate formalising his status, during today’s (June 6) citizenship ceremony at the Police Officers Club in St Andrew.



Welcoming the new Jamaicans, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, encouraged them to continue making their contributions to Jamaica’s growth and development.

“Choosing to become a citizen of a country is more than just your legal status. It demonstrates not only your willingness to adhere to the rule of law, and to respect the values, responsibilities and legacy of our country, but to see our country as a place to live, work and raise your families and to be part of this great Jamaican family,” he said.

He noted that while they are from a wide cross-section of nationalities, they now belong to a single heritage.

“As a new citizen, you now share in the rights and privileges of citizenship: the right to vote, the right to participate in shaping our society, and the right to stand up for justice and equality. But with these rights come responsibilities to respect the laws, to contribute to your communities, and to uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for others,” Dr Chang said.

“You all bring unique experiences, cultures, and stories that will enrich our communities. Your decision to acquire Jamaican citizenship speaks to your hope and belief in the promise of this country. After all, out of many we are, indeed, one people,” he added.

The minister said the Government will continue to implement policies and programmes that will put the country on a steady path of growth and development.

Dr Chang informed that over the last three years, PICA received almost 18,000 applications for citizenship.

“We consider ourselves as a desirable location for visitors and for persons desirous of citizenship. As we put measures in place to address and overcome our legacy challenges… we anticipate that more persons, whether of Jamaican descent or non-descent, will apply for Jamaican citizenship. This is something we are mindful of, even as we continue to build out the social support systems and provide investment opportunities for all our citizens,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the citizenship recipients, Dr Aung Thu Kha, who obtained his citizenship via naturalisation, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the Jamaican family.

Jamaican citizenship is granted by virtue of marriage, registration (for Commonwealth citizens), naturalisation (for non-Commonwealth citizens), by descent, citizenship in cases of doubt (for persons whose birth was not registered), and restoration (for persons who had previously renounced their Jamaican citizenship).