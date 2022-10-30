Jamaican company secures first limestone shipment to US Loop Jamaica

Jamaican company Lydford Mining Company has secured its first shipment of construction-grade limestone to the US.

Lydford Mining worked over four days with 1,000 trucks to load 36,000 metric tonnes of three-quarter inch stone, which will be used in the production of concrete aggregates in Savannah, Georgia.

This marks the start of a series of regular shipments into the Southeastern US markets.

Jamaica’s investment agency Jampro was instrumental in introducing Lydford Mining to buyers from Twin Rivers Land & Timber.

“We are pleased that this connection has borne substantial fruit and an anticipated long-term relationship,” said Jampro President Diane Edwards.

Edwards joined Edgar Cousins and Jackie Millington of Lydford Mining and the buyers from Twin Rivers Land & Timber team, including Clay and Ashley Crosby, CEO and CFO, to witness this historic occasion and observe the loading of the ship on October 14.

Jamaica has one of the purest deposits of limestone globally, with over 50 billion tonnes of proven limestone reserves.

The Limestone global market size was valued at US$73.51 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach US$113.6 billion by 2028, according to Verified Market Research.

The global projection bodes well for Jamaica and the potential of this milestone achievement for the Lydford Mining Company.

“Lydford Mining is on a strategic path to double its business in 2023, while ensuring sustainable measures for the environment are in place to ensure we remain the premier producer of Limestone Aggregates in Jamaica”, commented Edgar Cousins, Director for Lydford Mining.

Lydforf Mining is also a producer and exporter of value-added limestone aggregates, ground calcium carbonate (GCC) for the food/pharmaceutical market, and flue-gas desulphurization in the US.

Regionally, it supplies markets for construction grade material and has supplied sand and gravel to customers in Aruba, Guantanamo Bay, and the US Virgin Islands.

Lydford Mining also supplies materials manufactured to specification for the construction, animal feed, fertilizer, paint, plastics, and soap industries to the domestic market.