Jamaican convicted as mastermind behind US cocaine trafficking ring Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican man faces a mandatory life sentence after he was recently convicted by a federal court jury in Pittsburgh, United States for leading a criminal enterprise that included trafficking cocaine in Western Pennsylvania and other states.

Racoco Williams, 41, was found guilty of six counts, including violating federal ‘Kingpin’ statute for leading a continuing enterprise, as well as narcotics, conspiracy and money laundering offences.

The conviction and details relative to the case were contained in a statement from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday, which was reported by US media outlet WPXI News, an NBC-affiliated television station in Pittsburgh.

The jury also determined that around US$400,000 in cash, US$200,000 worth of jewellery, and a BMW sports utility vehicle should be forfeited to the US Government.

The DOJ said evidence presented during the three-week trial showed that Williams “managed, supervised and organised more than a dozen people”, many of whom included young women, in a large-scale drug trafficking enterprise that operated for around five years in multiple states.

The authorities reported that Williams received substantial quantities of cocaine near the border in Phoenix and in other locations in western states.

He then arranged for the drug to be transported to various US cities in the east, including Pittsburgh, New York City, Atlanta and Charlotte.

Trial evidence suggested that Williams tried to hide his involvement in the cocaine trafficking ring by relying on young women who often faced difficult financial situations.

The women reportedly transported the cocaine through checked luggage on various domestic flights.

In addition, the women also brought Williams’ cash proceeds from the drug-trafficking operation back to Phoenix in secret compartments in suitcases.

The DOJ said Williams “controlled” members of the organisation through threats of violence.

In one instance, he threatened to kill a young woman and her entire family if she cooperated with law enforcement, the DOJ stated.

During the course of the probe into the drug trafficking ring, Williams was linked to multiple cocaine seizures and the confiscation of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and jewellery.

A search in 2012 resulted in US law enforcement personnel seizing US$337,000 in cash concealed in secret compartments in eight suitcases.

By 2017, Williams was linked to three separate seizures.

In April of that year, law enforcement officials found a suitcase in a house that was connected to Williams that had six kilograms of cocaine and US$78,500 in cash.

The following month, US$120,000 in cash and jewellery was found during a search of Williams’ car and hotel room.

Another search of a hotel room in Williams’ name in August 2017 resulted in the confiscation of 17 kilograms of cocaine, around US$192,000 in cash, and US$150,000 worth of jewellery.

But despite being imprisoned following the final seizure, evidence was shown at his trial that Williams continued to be the mastermind in the cocaine-smuggling ring.

In fact, he orchestrated cocaine shipments from Phoenix to the Pittsburgh area, including five kilograms that he arranged to have in a BMW sports utility vehicle loaded on a car carrier traveling between both locations.

The jury found that Williams was responsible for trafficking 150 kilograms or more of cocaine at the end of the trial, the DOJ stated.