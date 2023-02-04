Jamaican deportee gets jail time in US for illegal reentry Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican with a lengthy criminal record, Norman Moore, has been sentenced to seven years in prison in Baltimore in the United States, to be followed by five years of supervised release for drug charges and illegal reentry into the US.

Moore, who also goes by the name Lynn Brown, was apprehended by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The sentence was handed down in December 2022 at the US District Court of Maryland for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine and for illegally reentering the US after having been previously removed. Moore also has a previous conviction for conspiracy to distribute marijuana in June 1997.

“Norman Moore has a history of drug convictions and unlawfully entering the US to conduct criminal activities,” said Field Office Director Lyle Boelens of ERO Baltimore.

“We simply cannot let criminals like Moore walk free among the law-abiding residents that we have sworn to protect. ERO Baltimore is constantly working to ensure that Maryland is not a safe haven for international criminals. We remain dedicated to protecting our communities,” Boelens added.

According to ICE, Moore initially entered the US on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without having been inspected or admitted by an immigration official.

ICE ERO officers first encountered Moore when he was serving a six-year prison sentence in Allenwood Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. Moore, who had been convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, admitted to ERO officers that he had unlawfully entered the US.

In June 1998, ERO Philadelphia served Moore with a final administrative removal order. ERO Boston removed Moore from the US to Jamaica upon the completion of his incarceration in April 2002.

In November 2019, deportation officers from ERO Baltimore, working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore and Maryland State Police, apprehended Moore during a vehicle stop. Authorities seized 10.1 kilograms of a fentanyl/heroin mixture, a large amount of US currency and other paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking organisations.

ERO Baltimore has lodged a detainer on Moore to initiate removal proceedings upon completion of his sentence.