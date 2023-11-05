Jamaican deportee re-enters US via Mexico, gets prison time Loop Jamaica

A 32-year-old Jamaican was given a 21-month prison sentence in the United States after he was convicted of illegally reentering the North American country, US Attorney Timothy M O’Shea announced recently.

Andre Bowyer pleaded guilty to the charge on August 16. During the sentencing hearing two Fridays ago, the judge noted that Bowyer came back to the US in 2022, the same year he was deported.

The judge also expressed concern that Bowyer was arrested in Wisconsin using a false name and attempting to pick up a mail parcel containing US$18,000 in cash.

Bowyer was arrested on June 9 in Grant County. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement were alerted after his fingerprint matched records during the booking process, according to investigators.

Bowyer admitted to paying a smuggler to bring him across the Mexican border into the US in April or May of 2022, authorities said.

The 32-year-old Jamaican was previously convicted in 2017 of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in Louisiana.

He schemed to defraud elderly and vulnerable victims of their money through a fake lottery scheme, according to investigators.

After completing his prison sentence in that case, he was deported to Jamaica in March 2022. As a condition of his removal and his supervised release from his mail fraud case, Bowyer was ordered not to reenter the United States.

He was still on supervised release in the fraud case at the time of his 2023 arrest and faces revocation in that case.