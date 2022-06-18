Jamaican dollar continues to strengthen against US counterpart | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica dollar gained $1.00 in the trading week against its US counterpart in a month marked by the strengthening of the local currency.

The local currency closed trading on Friday at $152.71 to US$1 and started the trading week at $153.70, according to the Bank of Jamaica’s trading summary.

Since the start of the month, the dollar strengthened by $2.18 against the US dollar when it closed trading at $154.89 on June 1.

During the week, the Canadian dollar closed trading at $117.56 on Friday and $120.89 on Monday. The British Pound closed Friday at $185.82 and started the week at $188.46.