The Jamaica dollar appreciated on Friday but closed slightly weaker to close the week’s trading, according to the Bank of Jamaica trading summary.

The local dollar closed at $155.54 up from $155.60 to US$1 a day earlier.

It started the week at $155.52.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar closed at $115.19 compared to $114.66. The British pound closed at $198.93 from $196.85 on the previous day.