The Jamaican dollar closed trading at J$153.33, according to the Bank of Jamaica’s trading summary on Thursday.

The Jamaican dollar weakened by eight cents against its US counterpart on Thursday from $153.25.

Also on Thursday, the Canadian dollar closed trading at $124.20 and the British Pound closed trading at $182.19.

Total sales across the foreign exchange market totalled US$53.7 million and US$55.6 million worth of purchases.