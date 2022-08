The Jamaican dollar closed at $151.56 to US$1 which resulted in a slight increase in value.

It gained 18 cents in value to $151.56 on Tuesday from $151.74 on Monday.

The dollar started the trading month at $153.92 on August 2.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Canadian dollar closed at $117.24 from $116.53 and British Pound closed at $179.14 from $178.66.