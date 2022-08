The Jamaican dollar closed the trading week at 152.47 to US$1 after strengthening during the week.

The dollar strengthened in value by 93 cents during the trading week after starting trading on Monday at $153.40.

It returned close to where it started trading during the month of August at $153.92

The British Pound started the trading month at 187.68 on Friday after starting the month at $186.17.

The Canadian dollar started the trading month at $119.52 on Friday from starting the month at $120.33.