Jamaican dollar weakens on Wednesday | Loop Jamaica
Jamaican dollar weakens on Wednesday

Business
The Jamaican dollar weakened by more than half a dollar on Wednesday, according to the Bank of Jamaica trading summary.

It lost $0.59 on the trading day against its US counterpart in a month marked by flat trading of the local currency.

The local currency closed trading on Wednesday at $152.59 to US$1 and after closing Tuesday at $151.99. The dollar started the trading week at $152.79 and closed on June 30 at $151.56.

On Wednesday, the Canadian dollar closed trading at $118.94 and the British Pound closed trading at $182.28.

