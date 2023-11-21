Jamaican Dr Karren Dunkley appointed DOJ consultant in Ohio Loop Jamaica

Jamaican-born Dr Karren Dunkley was recently appointed as a consultant for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Utah.

She has the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of a four-point programme to end racial discrimination and harassment in the Davis County school district.

She is one of only two persons of African descent that are consultants for the DOJ.

Dr Dunkley in her new role will on: professional learning, specifically on training in the entire Davis County School District; engagement with families, staff, students and the community; changing the school culture by eliminating the climate of racial harassment; and combating discrimination.

Not new to esteemed positions, in 2019 Dr Dunkley was voted as the representative of the north east United States on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC).

She was born and raised in Ensom City, St Catherine, Jamaica, and attended the Dunrobin Primary and later St Catherine High School.

She got her bachelor’s degree in government and politics, minoring in education and then a master’s in international law at St John’s University in Queens, New York.

Dr Dunkley went on to earn an MA in International Law, then obtained a second MA in Education, and a PhD in Organization and Leadership at Columbia University.

She has also received numerous awards throughout her career including the Tuskegee University Education Advocacy Award, Omega Psi Phi Education Achievement Award, Philadelphia OIC’s Impact Award, and the Team Jamaica Bickle Community Educator Award.