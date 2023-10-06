Jamaican driver Sara Misir revs up for GT Cup Championship finale Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Formula Woman driver Sara Misir is gearing up for the GT Cup Championship finale in the United Kingdom this weekend.

Misir, along with her teammate Alana Carter from Canada, is set to compete at the Snetterton 300 circuit during the Supercar weekend. The event will feature one sprint race and two endurance races, with a field that includes renowned Supercar brands such as Porsche, Lamborghini, and McLaren, all vying for the championship title.

The dynamic duo of Misir and Carter will be driving the Lotus Emira GT4 for the second time on the 2023 European circuit. In the previous round on September 16 and 17, they secured a fifth-place finish in their class, despite facing stiff competition during the sprints and endurance races at the Donnington Track.

Reflecting on their past performance, Misir believes that the experience gained at Donnington has positioned them well for their upcoming races.

“It was good to debut the GT4 at Donnington because it tested pretty well. To get my first top-five finish in the championship was a huge motivation for me and Alana, and I look forward to going even faster for this final weekend,” said Misir.

Snetterton 300, recognized as one of the United Kingdom’s premier motor racing circuits, boasts a 3-mile long track featuring 12 corners, with pole position situated on the left side.

The GT Cup action can be viewed live on YouTube and commences with the qualifiers on Saturday.