Jamaican economy grew 1.4 % in first quarter 2024 – STATIN

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaican economy grew 1.4 % in first quarter 2024 – STATIN
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Men accused of stealing a motorcycle held in raid

Marketing officer from Kingston company charged with fraud

Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1 in Copa America group stage

Six girls reported missing from place of safety in Stony Hill

Jamaican economy grew 1.4 % in first quarter 2024 – STATIN

BOJ readies to cut interest rate as inflation outlook improves

Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles keep blazing at US Olympic trials

Champion trainer Jason DaCosta has keys to Saturday’s feature

Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Saturday, June 29 – Day 3

Kishane wins Olympic trials 100m in stunning world-leading time

Saturday Jun 29

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago – Updated

“A worker at Arc Manufacturing, a building materials company in Jamaica’s goods producing industry, which was one of the main drivers of growth in Q1 2024.”

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that the Jamaican economy grew by 1.4 per cent during the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the similar quarter of 2023.

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, in responding to the information, noted that it was good news for Jamaica.

Writing on social media platform X, Clarke noted that this represents the 12th consecutive quarter of growth for the Jamaican economy.

The institute said on Friday that the growth was driven by an increase of 1.3 per cent in the Services Industries and 1.9 per cent in the Goods Producing Industries.

Growth in the Goods Producing Industries was primarily driven by increased output in Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing (7.4 per cent) and Mining & Quarrying (18.7 per cent).

There were declines in Manufacturing (0.8 per cent) and Construction (3.7 per cent).

The increase in the Services Industries was influenced by improved performance in Hotels & Restaurants (6.9 per cent), Transport, Storage & Communication (3.5 per cent), Finance & Insurance Services (2.2 per cent), Other Services (2.6 per cent), Electricity & Water Supply (6.5 per cent) and Real Estate, Renting & Business Activities (0.3 per cent).

However, Wholesale & Retail Trade; Repairs; Installation of Machinery & Equipment and the Producers of Government Services industries fell by 2.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

When compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the economy grew by 0.3 per cent. This was due to growth in the Services and Goods Producing Industries of 0.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. The economy grew by 1.9 per cent for the fiscal year 2023/2024 compared to the fiscal year 2022/2023.

Related Articles

Business

February 21, 2024 09:18 PM

Business

October 5, 2023 05:26 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Men accused of stealing a motorcycle held in raid

Jamaica News

Marketing officer from Kingston company charged with fraud

Sport

Brazil beat Paraguay 4-1 in Copa America group stage

More From

Sport

Jamaica Olympic athletics trials schedule: Friday, June 28 – Day 2

See also

The National Stadium in Kingston will be ablaze with excitement today as the 2024 Jamaica Olympic trials will heat up with 10 electrifying finals, including the highly anticipated women’s and men’s 10

Jamaica News

Jamaica removed from key money-laundering watchlist

… welcomes removal, hoping to boost foreign investment

Sport

Rushell Clayton blazes 52.51 to win 400m hurdles at Olympic trials

World championship bronze medalist Rushell Clayton set a new personal best time of 52.51 seconds to win the women’s 400m hurdles at the Jamaica Olympic trials at the National Stadium on Friday.
Cla

Sport

Sha’Carri and Lyles cruise through early rounds at US Olympic trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson never made it to the start, let alone the finish, of the 200 metres at the last Olympic trials.
At these trials, even in the opening round of what’s really

Jamaica News

When cops should actually ticket you for phone use while driving

Amid mounting complaints from motorists about being ticketed for use of electronic devices while driving in instances that they do not believe their violating the law, the Jamaica Constabulary Force h

Jamaica News

Teen charged with gun murder of another teen

A 17-year-old boy of Roxborough Avenue, Kingston 3 has been charged following the killing of 16-year-old Jaha Miller of Fourth Avenue, Kingston 3 at the intersection of Langston Road in Rollington Tow

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols