Jamaican economy grew 1.5% in June quarter – PIOJ Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican economy grew by an estimated 1.5 per cent during the April to June quarter, compared with the corresponding quarter of 2022.

This was revealed on Thursday by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) during its quarterly media briefing.

The PIOJ said the out-turn for the review quarter largely reflected increased capacity utilisation in the Mining & Quarrying industry; the continuation of the growth momentum in tourism-related industries; increased demand spurred by higher levels of employment as well as, increased business and consumer confidence, relative to the corresponding quarter of 2022.

“Further growth was stymied by the impact of drought conditions on agriculture and water production, as well as relatively aged equipment in some industries, which resulted in unplanned downtimes,” the institute said.

During the quarter, the Goods-Producing Industry grew by an estimated 1.0 per cent with improved performance recorded for the Mining & Quarrying industry. This, the PIOJ said was sufficient to outweigh contractions recorded for the Manufacturing, Agriculture and Construction industries.

It shared that Real Value Added for the Agriculture industry contracted by 7.1 per cent. This out-turn primarily reflected the adverse impact of drought conditions, which resulted in a 7.7 per cent decline in the area of crops reaped, and a reduction in crop yield for most crop groups.

The performance of the industry was due to an 11.8 per cent decline in the output of Other Agricultural Crops. Lower production was recorded in seven of the nine crop groups, including potatoes, down 28.0 per cent; yam, down 15.0 per cent; vegetables, down 14.6 per cent; cereals, down 13.2 per cent, and legumes, down 8.7 per cent.

Additionally, traditional export crops declined by 0.8 per cent, largely reflecting lower production of sugar cane, down 22.6 per cent; banana, down 0.2 per cent; and cocoa, down 56.4 per cent. These decreases outweighed an estimated 16.5 per cent increase in coffee production.

The PIOJ cited that animal farming was estimated to have grown by 1.8 per cent, attributed to increased broiler meat and egg production.

The Institute said the Mining & Quarrying industry increased by 163.1 per cent during the quarter, due to an expansion in alumina production, which outweighed a decrease in crude bauxite production.

Total bauxite production increased by 69.0 per cent reflecting the combined effect of: alumina production, up 271.8 per cent, due to the reopening of the JAMALCO refinery. The alumina capacity utilisation rate was 36.3 per cent, up 26.6 percentage points compared with the corresponding quarter of 2022, and crude bauxite production, down 6.8 per cent.

The bauxite capacity utilisation rate decreased by 3.4 percentage points to 47.1 per cent.

The PIOJ said the manufacturing industry was estimated to have contracted by 0.6 per cent while real value added for the construction industry decreased by 3.3 per cent. This mainly reflected a downturn in activities in the Other Construction and Building Construction components.

The decline in the Other Construction component was due to reduced capital expenditure on civil engineering activities reflecting:

National Works Agency, down 52.5 per cent to $2.4 billion, reflecting lower expenditure on the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project and Port Authority of Jamaica, which disbursed $137.3 million, down 89.2 per cent, due to reduced expenditure on infrastructural developments.

The Building Construction component is estimated to have contracted, reflecting a decline in housing starts by the National Housing Trust of 21.0 per cent. Preliminary data on sales of construction inputs indicated an 8.0 per cent decline in real terms.

Meanwhile, for the first six months of 2023, real GDP is estimated to have grown by 2.9 per cent. The Services Industry grew by 3.5 per cent while the Goods Producing Industry grew by 1.0 per cent.

The industries which were estimated to have recorded the largest increases during the first half of the year, were Mining & Quarrying (up 137.7 per cent); Hotels & Restaurants (up 18.5 per cent), Other Services (up 11.4 per cent) and Transport, Storage & Communication (up 6.1 per cent).