Jamaican economy grew by 1.9% in Q3 of 2023, PIOJ estimates Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican economy registered a growth of 1.9 per cent for the quarter ending in September this year, compared to the same quarter in 2022, according to estimates from the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

PIOJ Director General Dr Wayne Henry said the growth reflected the higher levels of employment as a result of greater demand, increased capacity utilization in the mining and quarrying industry; and improved performance in the tourism sector inclusive of hotels and restaurants.

Speaking at the PIOJ’s quarterly press briefing on Tuesday, Dr Henry indicated that while the growth was powered by the mining and quarrying sector, the agricultural sector contracted significantly because of drought conditions.

Real production of the mining and quarrying industry increased by 102 per cent, while alumina production increased by 136 per cent. This, Dr Henry said, was a result of “increased capacity utilization at the JAMALCO and WINDALCO refineries as operations gradually return to normalcy”.

Meanwhile, crude bauxite production fell by almost five per cent during the period.

“The agriculture, forestry and fishing industry estimated to have contracted by nine per cent reflecting the adverse impact of drought conditions”, Henry revealed.

The reduced rainfall resulted in lower yields and a reduction in hectares reaped, with traditional export crops (banana, coffee and sugar) declining by seven per cent while other crops which include potatoes, other tubers and condiments declined by 11 per cent.

The lower crop production was countered by an increase in animal production of 1.6 per cent due to higher production of broiler meat up 0.6 per cent to 34.7 million kilogrammes, while egg production increased by nearly 12 per cent to 66 million eggs.

Growth in manufacturing was estimated to be 3.2 per cent, with rum and alcohol production up 16.6 per cent, countered by reduced production of beer, stout and sugar and molasses.

Other products showing significant increases included condensed milk up 92 per cent, flour up 58 per cent; and fertilizer up 24 per cent.

Production of petroleum products showed growth led by liquified petroleum gas (LPG) up 271 per cent, gasoline up 90 per cent and automotive diesel oil up 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, real output in the construction industry was estimated to be flat, with a three per cent fall in sales of construction materials reflecting a 66 per cent downturn in housing starts by the National Housing Trust.

The total value and volume of mortgages dispersed the client by 45.4 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively, Dr Henry revealed.

Turning to the short-term economic outlook Henry said, “generally the prospects are positive for the Jamaican economy and are predicated on the continued expansion of economic activities in most industries”.

However, he said risks to the positive outlook included supply chain disruptions due to the impact of geopolitical conflict, tempered demand for Jamaica’s goods and services abroad as well as adverse weather conditions.