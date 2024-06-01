Jamaican Elected Governor for Eastern Canada and Caribbean Kiwanis Loop Jamaica

Jamaican Pamela Rodney-White was recently elected as governor for the Eastern Canada & the Caribbean District of Kiwanis International, a global organisation of member-volunteers who are dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time, at a recent District Convention held in Montego Bay, Jamaica on May 16-19, 2024.

She will serve as Governor for the year October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

Passionate, committed, devoted, servant leader, and fun loving are some of the words/phrases that readily come to mind when thinking about governor designate Pam Rodney-White and her involvement in volunteerism.

She started her interesting and impactful journey as a community volunteer almost 47 years ago when she joined Jaycees, serving in various positions and ultimately as president, before retiring and joining the Optimist Club of Kingston where she served as distinguished secretary/treasurer.

In 2006, GD Pam opted for Kiwanis and joined the Kiwanis Club of Stony Hill, later transferring to the Kiwanis Club of Constant Spring (KCCS) where she has been actively involved in service projects including those benefiting persons with disabilities.

Before becoming President of KCCS, she chaired a committee to provide hearing aids and screening tests for students at the Randolph Lopez School of Hope. Her major project as Ppesident of the club was the collaboration with Universal Service Fund to provide a state-of-the-art computer lab, complete with the JAWS program, at the Abilities Foundation. This project earned her the Governor’s Pin and the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for the best major project for the Division that year, 2012-2013. That same year she also sourced eighteen scholarships (some from overseas) for trainees at the institution.

A servant leader at heart, she served as Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis Division 23 East in 2018-19. With this platform, her focus was to champion the cause for persons with disabilities. This was achieved through the twenty-two (22) clubs under her supervision in the division executing over 60 large and meaningful projects together with the hosting of many meetings on various aspects of disability. This brought greater awareness to members and the wider Jamaican society about the issues affecting the disability community.

Recognising the impact this made on the lives of those with disabilities, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean awarded the Division of over eleven hundred (1,100) members with the 2019 UCC Excellence in Community Service Award.

In the final quarter of her tenure, under the umbrella of The Kiwanis Foundation of Jamaica, GD Pam spearheaded a proclamation signed by the Governor General Sir Patrick Allen to observe September 12 each year as “Kiwanis for Disability Day”. This is a National Day of Service by Kiwanians to assist persons with disabilities. At the end of her tenure, she was awarded Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of Excellence for her sterling leadership and excellent work done by members of her division.

GD Pam served as Chair for Kiwanis for Disability Day 2020 which saw an almost yearlong collaboration with STRiDE Jamaica to bring more focus to Dementia.