Jamaican fishermen arrive home after detention in Colombia Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three Jamaicans who were detained for illegal fishing in Colombian waters safely arrived at Port Royal in Kingston on Friday night.

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, confirmed their arrival in a statement from her ministry a short while ago.

Johnson Smith also said four nationals of the Dominican Republic who had been detained on the same vessel and who have work authorisation for Jamaica were also repatriated.

The fishermen were received at sea by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) as well as representatives of the Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

“I am happy to report that all 33 Jamaican fishermen are now on the island although, regrettably, as previously advised, the captain has been detained to face charges,” said Johnson Smith.

“I extend heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries for securing the necessary funding for the Jamaican leg of the repatriation, as well as to the JDF for coordinating the logistics with their Colombian counterparts and receiving the fishermen at the arranged meeting point where they were then transported to Jamaica. I also acknowledge PICA’s integral role in the verification process relating to the crew members,” she added.

The minister also commended the boat owner, who, in recognition of the private nature of his enterprise, has committed to reimbursing the government for no less than one-half of the cost of fuel purchased by the JDF to undertake the repatriation exercise.

“I commend the hard-working Consular team at the Foreign Ministry for always exercising care for our citizens, as they perform the often challenging and detailed process of providing assistance to our nationals in distress overseas,” the foreign minister continued.

Johnson Smith further reiterated her call for fishermen and boat owners to fish responsibly in Jamaican waters and not to extend their operations into the territorial waters of neighbouring countries to avoid detention of crew and seizure of vessels.

She also reminded that the Foreign Ministry would be working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to establish a policy to govern the country’s approach to such matters going forward.