Jamaican Gov’t declares support for Guyana’s ‘territorial integrity’ Loop Jamaica

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has reiterated Jamaica’s support for the “territorial integrity” of Guyana amid escalating tensions with Venezuela over the disputed Essequibo region.

Johnson Smith took to X formerly Twitter, on Wednesday to express unease over a planned Venezuelan referendum scheduled for this Sunday, which could see the Venezuelan government recognising the Essequibo region in Guyana as their territory.

“Deeply concerned about this issue! Jamaica has always supported the territorial integrity of Guyana,” wrote Johnson Smith while reposting an article quoting residents of the Essequibo region who expressed fears ahead of Sunday’s development.

Johnson Smith referred to a statement from CARICOM last month, and expressed hope that the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) anticipated ruling will aid in bringing about a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

The proposed referendum has placed Guyana on high alert, especially since Venezuela continues to declare that the Essequibo region, a state in Guyana larger than Greece and abundant in oil and minerals, is theirs.

Guyana has dismissed the arguments made by their South American neighbour, pointing to the border that was decided on by international arbitrators in 1899.

The Venezuelan Government, led by President Nicolás Maduro, has put forward a series of five questions to be answered by the voters, including whether current and future residents of the Essequibo region should be granted Venezuelan citizenship.

Guyana’s leadership perceives the referendum as an act of attempted annexation, and has implored the ICJ to intervene and halt the vote.

While the court has yet to issue a decision, Maduro’s Government continues to plan for the referendum on Sunday, regardless of the ICJ’s ruling.

The practical and legal implications of the referendum, however, remain uncertain, adding to the growing unease in Guyana.

The ICJ ruling is expected to be delivered on Friday, December 1.