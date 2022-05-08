Jamaican high schools dominate East Coast International meet | Loop Jamaica

Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen High and Brianna Lyston of Hydel High braved cold and wet conditions to win the boys’ and girls’ 100m finals, respectively, at the inaugural East Coast International Showcase at the Prince George Sports & Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland, USA on Saturday.

Levell, who won the Class One title in 10.25 seconds at the ISSA/GraceKenney Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships on April 6 in Kingston, ran 10.66 seconds (0.7m/s) to continue his good form in the USA.

Jordan Anthony of Tylertown High School in Mississippi finished second in 10.81.The American had recorded the quickest time, 10.69, to Levell’s 10.77 in the preliminary round.

Davonte Howell of IMG Academy in Florida finished third in 10.93 seconds, and Raheem Pinnock of St Jago High was fourth in 11.00 seconds.

“I felt good about the race despite it being so cold,” said Levell. “This is not something that I am used to, but I think I did well.”

Lyston clocked 11.53 seconds to take the girls’ 100m title ahead of her teammate Kerrica Hill (11.64). Third went to Laila Campbell of Spring Grove High in 11.80 seconds.

“It is my first time winning in these conditions, but I enjoyed it despite being so cold” said Lyston. “I think it will only help in my development as an athlete.”

Lyston’s Hydel High teammates Oneika McAnnuff and Oneka Wilson also logged good victories at the meet.

McAnnuff won the girls’ 400m in 54.24 seconds ahead of Madison Whyte (54.71) of Heritage High School in Florida, and Arianna Sharpe (55.60) of Clayton High School in North Carolina.

Wilson took the girls’ 100m hurdles in 14.13 seconds. The Bullis High School pair of Kennedy Flynn (14.63) and Gabby White, (14.94) finished second and third, respectively.

Jamaica also won the boys’ sprint hurdles as St Jago High’s Jahvel Granville took the 110m obstacle race in 13.88 seconds. Jamaica swept the podium places as Granville was followed home by Excelsior High’s Sharvis Simmonds (13.98) and STETHS’ Shamer Blake (14.37).

Blake returned to lead home a Jamaica 1-2-3 finish in the boys’ 400m hurdles. Blake won in 53.97 seconds to beat Excelsior High’s Jahmani Smith (54.59) and St Jago High’s Javaughn Pinnock (54.60).

Jamaica also swept the podium places in the boys’ 400m, which was contested as a time final.

Amal Glasgow of Kingston College (KC) was the quickest over the heats in 47.53 seconds followed by Delano Kennedy (47.56) of Edwin Allen High and KC’s Ugandan sprinter Emmanuel Rwotomiya (48.16).

St Jago High dominated the 800m events.

Alesia Douglas won the girls’ race in 2:27.65 seconds to beat her St Jago High teammate Treshelle Simpson who clocked 2:36.22. Zoe Brooks of the Bullis School finished third with 2:44.37 seconds.

The boys’ 800m also produced a one-two finish for St Jago High as Tafar-hi Hinds won in 1:57.73 seconds to beat Corlando Chambers who clocked 1:58.91. Alusine Amara of Oxon Hill High School in Maryland was well beaten into third place with 2:21.03.

St Jago High won both sprint relays.

The Spanish Town-based school took the girls’ race in 48.82 seconds to beat IMG Academy (50.06) and STETHS (50.08).

In the boys’ 4x100m relays, St Jago High clocked 42.55 for the victory. Cardinal Hayes High School in New York finished second in 43.32 and Sandy Spring Friends School in Maryland, third, in 51.02. STETHS failed to finish.