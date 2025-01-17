Jamaican Immigrants Among Those Already ICED 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, WEDS. Jan. 29, 2025: Jamaican immigrants are among hundreds already nabbed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents around the country as Donald Trump’s mass deportation policy kicked into action in nationally.

ICE-ERO New York arrested Kamaro Denver Haye, a citizen of Jamaica, on Wednesday, Jan. 29th. (ICE image)

In Florida, Miami and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami field offices reported that Jamaican national was recently arrested in Broward County, Florida by officers. He faces multiple charges, including possession of oxycodone, display of a firearm during a felony offense, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. In Philadelphia, another national was nabbed due to a marijuana conviction from decades ago. He faces deportation back to Jamaica sources told News Americas today. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the two Jamaican nationals, and it remains unclear if the individuals have sought legal representation.

Meanwhile, a Jamaican citizen in New York, was also nabbed recently. Jamaican national, Kamaro Denver Haye, was arrested for “promoting a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years of age and possessing sexual performance by child less than 16 years of age.” And in Hartford, Connecticut, Sanjay Sivan Walsh was arrested by ICE after being released from Connecticut prison. He served time for sexually assaulting two children and tampering with evidence on Dec. 17th. The 28-year-old man served a 21-month sentence at Enfield’s Willard -Cybulski Correctional Institution. Walsh remains in ERO custody pending immigration proceedings. The cases underscore the complexities faced by immigrants in the United States, particularly those with pending criminal charges.

ICE reported over 969 single-day arrests on Tuesday, January 28th.

Ironically, the New York Post quoted Evelyn Brown, 80, a Bronx resident from Jamaica who voted for Trump as cheering on ICE saying: “Take the damn bad ones away!” “Get them the hell off the street! Get them the hell out of the street so people don’t have to walk in fear. Take the damn bad ones away!”

ICE officials reported that the arrest was part of their ongoing efforts to ensure community safety by targeting individuals involved in criminal activities. The arrest highlights the intersection of immigration enforcement and criminal law, raising concerns within the local immigrant community about increased scrutiny and potential deportations.