Jamaican in New York takes on frozen dinner market | Loop Jamaica

As a child, Norman ‘Tony’ Bowen learnt to cook Jamaican dishes from his mother at their home in Pembroke Hall, St Andrew.

Now, more than 40 years later and after spending most of his working life in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, Bowen has entered the competitive frozen dinner market in New York and is putting his early cooking skills to work.

“Many Jamaicans don’t know it, but our cuisine is world-class. It’s really stew-based, but we can dress it up like nobody’s business… Everybody loves Jamaican food,” Bowen, who migrated in 1978, told Loop News.

A combo image of Norman ‘Tony’ Bowen and his late life partner Deborah Fagan, who both launched Jamaica Choice Foods earlier this year.

The graduate of St Aloysius Primary and Jamaica College, along with his late life partner Deborah Fagan, launched Jamaica Choice Foods earlier this year, preparing and packaging four Jamaican favourites — curried chicken, brown stew chicken, curried goat, and oxtail –using his late mother’s recipes.

Unfortunately, Fagan passed away on October 15, just as Jamaica Choice Foods was getting off the ground.

Bowen’s venture into the food business was a dream he held since learning to cook from his mother decades ago.

“Jamaican mothers always like to teach their sons to cook. My mother said she didn’t want anyone to hold food over my head (take advantage of him because of his inability to prepare his own food). To me, she was the best cook in the world. I said one day I’d like to get involved in the food business, but I didn’t know in what capacity,” Bowen said.

For Bowen, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was the catalyst for much reflection and research into the food business. Although all the Jamaican food outlets seemed to be thriving in the New York area, he decided against opening a restaurant.

“I realised that the frozen food market was growing and that no one was doing it with our type of food,” said the 60-year-old. “We are not competing with the Jamaican restaurants; we are providing a completely different option, especially in the time of COVID where people don’t want to go out and stand in line for takeout. We are thinking about the hard-working folks or those single moms looking for a tasty, nutritious option to feed their families.”

Meals are prepared at this USDA-approved facility in Long Island, New York.

Preparation for the start-up included building a website and social media presence, many visits to supermarkets, grocery shops, college campuses, and hotels, and learning about hygiene, pricing, logistics, staffing, and all the moving parts of the complex business.

Now, with United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) food safety compliance in hand, Jamaica Choice Foods is preparing 1,000 meals per day at its Long Island location, and is already supplying 32 supermarkets.

The frozen dinners, which retail at US$10 and US$12, are also available via online portals Grubhub and Doordash.

Bowen’s goal for the long term is to get Jamaican meals back on airlines, “like what we used to have on Air Jamaica”, not like the present model of “serving coffee and bag of chips on a four-hour flight”.