Jamaican Jordan Johnson named in WI squad for U19 Cricket World Cup | Loop Jamaica

Sixteen-year-old Jordan Johnson is the only Jamaican named in a 15-member West Indies Under-19 squad for the Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies in January-February 2022.

The left-handed batter showed good form in a warm-up 50 overs match on November 25 as he stroked an unbeaten 111 to lead West Indies U19 ‘B’ to an eight-wicket win over West Indies U19 ‘A’ at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Jamaican pacer Andel Gordon is named among five reserves.

The squad will be led by Ackeem Auguste, the left-handed middle-order batsman, with allrounder Giovonte Depeiza, as the vice-captain. They were also at the helm during the six-match Youth One-Day International Series in England in September.

The players were selected following the recent high-performance camp and preparation matches which featured 28 players at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The West Indies Under-19s have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Scotland, and Sri Lanka for the 16-team tournament, which will be played from January 14 to February 5.

Matches will be played in Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts and Nevis, and Guyana.

A release from Cricket West Indies said that before the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, a five-match warm-up series is being planned with details to be announced in the coming days.

Lead selector Robert Haynes said, “overall, the selectors are very pleased with what we have been seeing from these players and we expect some very exciting cricket in the World Cup.

“The batting is solid, our concern coming out of the tour of England was the middle-order, but we saw some really good performances in the camp and some very good partnerships. The bowling is very good, and we think we have the right combination of spinners and fast bowlers. This is a balanced squad and the players are very excited. It is now for these youngsters to go out and put on display what they learned in the camps which were organized for their benefit.”

Head coach Floyd Reifer said, “coming out of the last camp in Antigua, we have seen a lot of improvement and development in the players, and we came up with a very good squad. I’m confident that we have a well-balanced team going into the World Cup, and we have the team to do very well in the tournament. We have a lot of talented players and what we are working on is the tactical side of our preparations. We have batsmen who can bowl well and bowlers who can bat as well, so we have a good balance.”

West Indies U19 squad: Ackeem Auguste (captain), Giovonte Depeiza (vice-captain) – right-hand bat/left-arm spin, Onaje Amory, Teddy Bishop, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jaden Carmichael, McKenny Clarke, Rivaldo Clarke, Jordan Johnson, Johann Layne, Anderson Mahase, Matthew Nandu, Shaqkere Parris, Shiva Sankar, Isai Thorne

Reserves: Anderson Amurdan, Nathan Edward, Andel Gordon, Vasant Singh, Kevin Wickham – right-hand bat/right-arm wrist-spin

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Groupings

Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies

West Indies U19s World Cup match schedule

January 14 – v Australia at Guyana National Stadium

January 17 – v Scotland at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts & Nevis

January 21 – v Sri Lanka at Conaree Cricket Centre, St Kitts and Nevis

Plate and Super League fixtures to take place between January 25 and February 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Queen’s Park Oval, and Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

February 1 – Semi-Final, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

February 2 – Semi-Final, Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua and Barbuda

February 5 – Final, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda