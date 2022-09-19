Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PNP labels Chang’s comments on police/gunmen clashes as ‘ill-advised’

‘Challenges not insurmountable with Burger King’s help’

Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis

Tufton headed for the US to sign MOUs to recruit nurses for Jamaica

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Man nabbed for allegedly stealing wigs and booze

JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation assists students with $10m in scholarships

RGD limiting production of birth, marriage and death certificates

Two injured in St Catherine crash

First Rock share price kicks off trading week at US$0.05

Monday Sep 19

24?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 36-year-old Jamaican man was killed in St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday following an altercation.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force said it received reports of an altercation at a house in Cart Path, Sandy Point.

When officers responded, they found Okino Wellington lying motionless inside the house with what appeared to be a wound to his chest.

The Jamaican was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

PNP labels Chang’s comments on police/gunmen clashes as ‘ill-advised’

Our Endz

‘Challenges not insurmountable with Burger King’s help’

Caribbean News

Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis

More From

Jamaica News

Tributes flow for popular St Ann educator, organist, Norma Walters

Tributes continue to flow for prominent St Ann educator, community advocate and retired church organist, Norma Walters, who died on Friday.
She reportedly died after a period of illness.
Walters

Jamaica News

Another JPS sub-contractor dies from a power line incident

Company expresses regret at Westmoreland incident

See also

Sport

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

Jamaica News

Mass murderer charged with assaulting female cop at lockup

Rushane ‘Jett’ Barnett, who pleaded guilty to killing his cousin and her four young children in Cocoa Piece district, Clarendon in June of this year, has been slapped with multiple offences relative t

Jamaica News

Three reportedly dead, six injured in St Catherine shooting

Police sources in St Catherine have indicated that a shooting incident in Spring Village, St Catherine on Sunday afternoon has left three persons dead and at least six nursing injuries, for which they

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Details of shooting of nine, 3 fatally, at football match

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Fitz Bailey, has furnished details of the brazen gun attack on persons at the B

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols