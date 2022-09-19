Jamaican killed in St Kitts and Nevis Loop Jamaica

A 36-year-old Jamaican man was killed in St Kitts and Nevis on Saturday following an altercation.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force said it received reports of an altercation at a house in Cart Path, Sandy Point.

When officers responded, they found Okino Wellington lying motionless inside the house with what appeared to be a wound to his chest.

The Jamaican was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

A suspect was arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.