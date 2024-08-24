Jamaican lawyer Dr Chantal Ononaiwu to join CCJ as a judge

Jamaican attorney Dr Chantal Ononaiwu has been selected to join the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as a judge.

The selection was made by the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC), the independent body responsible for recruiting staff and judges for the CCJ.

In a press release on Friday, the CCJ said Ononaiwu will be filling the vacancy that was created by the untimely retirement on December 31, 2023 of Justice Jacob Wit, who died on January 16, 2024.

The Trinidad-headquartered regional court said it is expected that Ononaiwu will take the oath of office in October of 2024.

The court said that, “Dr Chantal Ononaiwu is an attorney-at-law with over 20 years’ experience at the bar. In particular, she has specialist expertise in Caribbean Community (CARICOM) law and international law, including international trade law, and varied legal experience as an adjudicator, litigator, legal advisor and university lecturer.

“Apart from her international trade law experience, Ononaiwu has expertise in commercial law, having worked in the international business and financial services sector as the Director, Value Proposition Development at Invest Barbados,” the release said.

CCJ also informed that the Jamaican has “served as a vice-chair of the International Chamber of Commerce Digital Standards Initiative Legal Reform Advisory Board.”

Further, at the start of her legal career, Ononaiwu worked as counsel in the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs Division of the Attorney General’s Chambers in Jamaica.

She has also lectured in international trade and investment law, public international law and criminal law at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

“Her academic work includes publications in the areas of international trade law, investment law, public international law, and constitutional law,” the CCJ said.

Ononaiwu most recently served as the Director of External Trade at CARICOM, “leading the coordination of the organisation’s external trade policy,” according to the CCJ press release.

It added that, “During her tenure, she advised CARICOM and its member states on international trade and investment issues, and was a negotiator for the community on international trade agreements.”

In relation to her academic qualifications, the CCJ pointed out that Ononaiwu is a Rhodes Scholar and holds the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Law from the University of Oxford in England, as well as a plethora of other tertiary-level qualifications.

Meanwhile, the RJLSC is conducting recruitment exercises for further appointments “to the bench,” including the post of CCJ President to replace Justice Adrian Saunders who is to retire in 2025.

Image from CCJ:

Dr Chantal Ononaiwu is expected to take her oath of office as a Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) judge in October of this year.