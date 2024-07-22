Jamaican lawyer Tamar Hamilton eyes Broward County bench

Attorney-at-law Tamar Hamilton has her eyes firmly fixed on the bench.

The Jamaican is hunting for a seat as a judge in the finals of the Broward County elections coming up in Florida from August 10-20, 2024.

She says her decision to run stems from her passion for service and her belief in fairness and justice for all.

“Becoming a judge was inspired by my community engagement and legal experience that prepared me for the role. I believe in fair and equitable treatment for all, and that is not what I have seen in my practice in the courts. I want to be a voice of fairness and impartiality; someone who will give everyone the opportunity to be heard as is afforded under the constitution of the United States of America,” she said in an interview.

Hamilton was born in St Elizabeth, Jamaica and relocated to Kingston at age six years. She attended Constant Spring All Age School, and later Kingston Technical High.

She recalls her school days as being tough.

“The struggle was real, and I remember going to school many days without lunch, hoping that mommy would get a day’s job so I could look forward to dinner.

“On many occasions mommy had to wait to collect her pay. As a result, I had to stay home from school more often than I should.

“So of course I did not pass the Common Entrance exam. Many thought it was hopeless for me, and my mother’s wish that I would become “something in life” was (seemingly) just false hope.

But Hamilton is now a full-fledged lawyer and if lady luck has her way, she could well be a Broward County judge pretty soon.

She bemoans the lack of minority representation in the legal field and wider corporate America.

“Although we have seen efforts through education and training, there is still concern about the poor representation of minorities in the legal and corporate environment. When you look at the court system, you see that there is still need for change. Broward County is very diverse with people from all over the world, yet the representation is so limited,” she said.

She added: “On taking office, my early priorities will include bringing visibility and awareness of the justice system to minorities. In my practice I have found that the average person has very limited knowledge of the very system that they have to utilise to protect their rights.”

Tamar Hamilton earned a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies, arts and humanities from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, with emphasis in the areas of communication and writing. She later received her Juris Doctorate degree with honours from St Thomas University School of Law in Miami Gardens, Florida, where she presently serves as an adjunct law professor.

With her desire to impact as many lives as possible with the knowledge and experiences she gained, she returned to Jamaica and achieved the legal certificate (law school degree) at the Norman Manley Law School, allowing her to practise law in 21 Eastern Caribbean Islands.

She is a practising attorney in Jamaica, and has been connecting Floridians with legal resources and services in Jamaica with the hope of building the confidence of the Jamaican community in the Jamaican legal system.

She specialises in estate planning, wills and probates, as well as property law, including real estate transactional and litigation matters, mortgage foreclosure, quiet title actions, contract law and business transactions.

She continues to serve the community, connecting people to useful resources.

From a philosophical perspective, she believes a person must lead by first becoming the example of what he/she wants to see.

Her professional affiliations include the Florida Bar, the General Legal Council of Jamaica, TJ Reddick Bar Association, Broward Christian Lawyers’ Bar Association, and the Jamaican-American Bar Association.

She is hoping to be able to make a difference in people’s lives if she gets the chance to serve from the bench in Broward County.

“For me it is all about the people. They will find in me a judge who is fair and considerate. I want to serve the people of Broward County and I plan to do so to the very best of my ability,” said Hamilton.