Jamaican lottery scammer gets over 13-year sentence in US Loop Jamaica

A 29-year-old Jamaican man has been sentenced to over 13 years in a United States prison for being one of the masterminds behind an international lottery scheme which defrauded several elderly Americans.

David Odean McIntosh was sentenced on Tuesday by United States District Judge Raner C. Collins to 160 months in prison.

In addition, the judge ordered the convict to pay approximately US$1.8 million in restitution.

The United States Department of Justice, in a release on Friday, said McIntosh was previously found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Evidence presented in court suggested that between 2013 and 2018, McIntosh was one of the leaders of an international fraud ring that targeted thousands of elderly victims in the United States.

Jamaican-based scammers and others called elderly victims, claiming the victims had won a lottery or other prize.

To receive their winnings, the victims were told that they must first pay money for taxes and fees.

The fraudsters provided some victims with phony letters claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that threatened to seize their assets if they failed to pay.

McIntosh’s role in the scheme, according to the US Justice Department, was to distribute “lead lists,” which contained the names and personal information of thousands of primarily elderly individuals for the scammers to contact and lure into the scheme.

In addition, McIntosh also conspired to launder portions of the fraudulent proceeds.

The IRS – Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and the Diplomatic Security Service conducted the investigation in the case.

Following the probe’s completion, McIntosh was arrested and formally charged.