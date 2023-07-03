Jamaican man faces lengthy jail time re US army corporal’s murder Loop Jamaica

A sentencing hearing has been set for August 4 for a Jamaican-born man and his co-accused who were last week convicted of the kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old United States army corporal, Hayden Harris, in Byram Township, New Jersey, US In 2020.

Jamaal Mellish – a former private serving in the US army who is a past student of Manning’s High School in Westmoreland, Jamaica – and his co-accused, Hannan Aiken, of Brooklyn, New York, face lengthy prison sentences following their conviction.

“This is a tragic event in which the innocent life of Corporal Harris was savagely taken over a dispute regarding a vehicle transaction,” said Acting Sussex County Prosecutor, Annmarie Taggart, in a statement. She added that, “Jamaal Mellish and Hannan Aiken are now being held accountable for this act of senseless violence.” The duo were found guilty last Wednesday by a Sussex County jury of 11 counts, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, carjacking, murder during the commission of a crime, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Jamaican and his accomplice showed “little emotion” as the verdicts were handed down by the jury, said a report from the New Jersey Herald.

The trial lasted approximately six weeks, with prosecutors calling 22 witnesses to the stand, while 350 pieces of evidence were admitted during the proceedings.

Evidence was led at the trial that on December, 18, 2020, Mellish and Aiken abducted Corporal Harris at gun point in Glen Park, New York, which is located near to the Fort Drum army base where both he and Mellish were assigned duties.

Mellish and Aiken took Harris to wooded area on Ross Road in Byram Township, New Jersey, where the army man was believed to have been shot and killed.

Harris’ body was found with gunshot wounds buried in snow in the wooded area the following day.

Mellish was 23 years old at the time he allegedly committed the crime, while Aiken was 16.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed that when Harris met with Mellish and Aiken, he (Harris) was of the belief that he would get back a Mustang he previously traded to Mellish.

However, Mellish reportedly sold the vehicle months earlier.

Sussex County prosecutors also presented various maps which depicted the location and movement of Mellish and Aiken on the night Harris’ body was buried.

For instance, cell phone data retrieved and presented at the trial showed the convicted duo were on Ross Road in Byram Township shortly before 1am on December 18, 2020, following “a night-long drive” that had started near Fort Drum, a report in the New Jersey Herald on the trial said.

According to Taggart, both Mellish and Aiken face “many decades in prison” when they are to be sentenced in August by State Superior Court Judge Michael C. Gaus, who presided over the trial.