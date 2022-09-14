Jamaican man hides crack cocaine in body cavity, sentenced in UK Loop Jamaica

Henry MacFarlane, a Jamaica-born man in England who hid crack cocaine and heroin in a body cavity and has several previous convictions for drug-related infractions, was recently jailed in that country.

The 65-year-old was sentenced to more than nine years in prison in Brighton when he appeared in Lewes Crown Court recently.

He pleaded guilty to seven counts of having class A drugs with intent to supply. In addition to receiving nine-and-a-half years on that charge, he was sentenced to six months for having criminal property.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

According to a report in Brighton and Hove News, MacFarlane had tried to hide his stash of cocaine in his particular body cavity on two separate occasions, one of which saw the drugs being spotted during a scan at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

On the other occasion, MacFarlance reportedly “produced from his anus 10 crack cocaine deals, nine heroin deals and a large lump of heroin” when he arrested at a property in Ditchling Road, Brighton, that the police had returned to after earlier finidng a man who had died of a heroin overdose there.

No link was suggested in court between MacFarlane and the death of the man whose body was found, Brighton and Hove News reported.