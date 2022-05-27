Jamaican man on sex charges involving minors in Canada | Loop Jamaica

A 33-year-old Jamaican man, Dwayne Omar Henry, is facing sexual assault charges in Canada following allegations that he molested two underage girls in the Delhi area of the North American country in 2021.

Henry, from the central Jamaica parish of Manchester, was on May 19 charged with two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years, and two counts of sexual interference.

According to reports in the Canadian media, on May 27, 2021, the teenagers were sitting at a swimming pond when three adults approached them.

Two of the adults began swimming, while the third – Henry – allegedly sexually assaulted both girls.

An investigation was conducted by the Norfolk OPP Crime Unit, and members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit made the arrest.