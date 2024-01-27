Jamaican man shot dead by cop in California Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican man was fatally shot by a policeman in California, USA on Friday after state law enforcers responded to a carjacking which turned deadly after a police chase.

The deceased has been identified a 29-year-old Vinton Miller, who was staying in the Tahoe area on a work visa. The police said he was shot after he brandished a knife.

Reports are Miller was killed by a California State Parks ranger in Olympic Valley.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, one of the department’s peace officers tried to stop the car that Miller was driving in around 10am on Friday. The officer reportedly believed that Miller had been involved in a carjacking in Tahoe City.

The attempt to pull Miller over led to a police chase, which ended in a crash near Olympic Valley Inn at Palisades Tahoe.

Law enforcement officials said after the crash, Miller got out of his car armed with a knife. A State Park ranger then shot and killed Miller just as an officer from the California Highway Patrol was getting to the scene.

Officials said they tried to provide medical aid to Miller, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The peace officer who opened fire has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the shooting investigation.