Jamaican mason shot, reportedly by gangsters, in Belize Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican man remains hospitalised in critical condition after being reportedly shot and injured by gangsters in Belize City, Belize on Monday night.

The 30-year-old mason recently migrated to the Central American country, and there are no reports suggesting that he was affiliated with any criminal gang in the country.

According to multiple media outlets, the Jamaican was pounced upon by three men while he was sitting on a chair near a basketball court on Mayflower Street in Belize City at about 8pm on Monday.

He was shot several times, and was taken to the hospital, where he remains admitted.

The gun attack occurred a short distance from a police checkpoint that was established on Vernon Street in Belize City, reports stated.

The police in Belize have since launched a manhunt for the gunmen who fled the scene after the shooting.

It is being theorised by police investigators there that the Jamaican may have either been mistaken for a rival gang member, or that he was the target of a possible gang retaliation.