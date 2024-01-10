Jamaican mason shot, reportedly by gangsters, in Belize Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Jamaican mason shot, reportedly by gangsters, in Belize Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Firefighter arrested in ongoing probe of mother-in-law’s murder

Liverpool fight back to beat Fulham in League Cup semi-final first leg

Popcaan fined $6,000 re charges after Unruly Fest

Mt Pleasant FA and Charlton Athletic forge groundbreaking partnership

Jamaican mason shot, reportedly by gangsters, in Belize

Christmas Day drama; New Year court appearance in the making

West Indies stumble in warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI

Sean Paul tells Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don to set a ‘better example’

Kieron Pollard appointed MI Cape Town captain for 2024 SA20 season

Armed men storm Ecuador TV station during live broadcast

Wednesday Jan 10

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A Jamaican man remains hospitalised in critical condition after being reportedly shot and injured by gangsters in Belize City, Belize on Monday night.

The 30-year-old mason recently migrated to the Central American country, and there are no reports suggesting that he was affiliated with any criminal gang in the country.

According to multiple media outlets, the Jamaican was pounced upon by three men while he was sitting on a chair near a basketball court on Mayflower Street in Belize City at about 8pm on Monday.

He was shot several times, and was taken to the hospital, where he remains admitted.

The gun attack occurred a short distance from a police checkpoint that was established on Vernon Street in Belize City, reports stated.

The police in Belize have since launched a manhunt for the gunmen who fled the scene after the shooting.

It is being theorised by police investigators there that the Jamaican may have either been mistaken for a rival gang member, or that he was the target of a possible gang retaliation.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Firefighter arrested in ongoing probe of mother-in-law’s murder

Sport

Liverpool fight back to beat Fulham in League Cup semi-final first leg

Jamaica News

Popcaan fined $6,000 re charges after Unruly Fest

More From

Entertainment

Sean Paul tells Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don to set a ‘better example’

While international star Sean Paul is calling on his “sisters” Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don to “set a better example” amid their war of words, at least one recording artiste believes it is “needed” i

Entertainment

War of words between Jada Kingdom, Stefflon Don excites fans

See also

Dancehall fans have been raving about the simmering war of words between Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom, highlighted by two diss tracks that have seemingly energised fans.
However, the war may be sh

Jamaica News

Cop disarmed, shot close to Half-Way Tree

A policeman was on Tuesday afternoon shot and injured at the intersection of Balmoral Avenue and Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew.
The cop, who was reportedly on traffic duty at the location, was disar

Entertainment

Jamaica’s Pantomime: A natural evolution for Anya Gloudon-Nelson

 Daughter of late playwright Barbara Gloudon builds on legacy

Jamaica News

Fisherman among two killed in separate shootings in St Ann

Two men were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in St Ann on Tuesday night.
The deceased are 31-year-old fisherman Winston Scott, who is also an employee of Chukka Cove Water Sports in

Jamaica News

Jamaican mason shot, reportedly by gangsters, in Belize

A Jamaican man remains hospitalised in critical condition after being reportedly shot and injured by gangsters in Belize City, Belize on Monday night.
The 30-year-old mason recently migrated to th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols