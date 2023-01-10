Jamaican murder suspect held in Cayman, sent back home Loop Jamaica

A woman identified by the West Kingston police as a person of interest in a murder was held in Cayman and deported last week.

In December, the police listed 20-year-old Ashley Williams, a resident of Denham Town, as a person of interest among 27 people who they said may be able to assist them with ongoing investigations into crimes committed in the division.

Williams was in the Cayman Islands on a work permit. However, her permit was revoked when the authorities in that British Overseas Territory found out that she was a person of interest in the murder of a Jones Town, Kingston man.

The woman was taken into custody on New Year’s Day and escorted back to Jamaica, where she was handed over to local authorities on January 5.

The young woman has been charged with the November 30, 2022, murder of 47-year-old David Rowe of Septimus Street in Jones Town.

According to reports, Rowe was at his house on Septimus Street when he was accosted, allegedly by Williams and her boyfriend Jovanie Thompson.

An altercation ensued, and Williams allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Rowe several times. Thompson then allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire on the injured man.

Rowe was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Thompson, who was also listed as a person of interest by the police in December, was arrested in Manchester. The 22-year-old has also been charged with murder.