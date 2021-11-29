Jamaican named among 30 global influencers | Loop Jamaica

The saying Likkle but Talawah is as true today as the day it was coined. Jamaica continues to shine brightly among the countries of the world and all because of the amazing talent, skill, prowess and reputation of many Jamaicans who have impacted and inspired people globally.

Dr Dawkins Brown is one such person.

Dr Brown helps people around the world refine their business ideas and successfully launch and grow a profitable sustainable business. As a business strategist, entrepreneur, accountant and financial consultant, Dr Brown applies his experience to coach clients towards personal empowerment and wealth creation. Brown was named among 30 global influencers in the New York City Journal.

He is the founder and Executive Chairman of Dawgen Global, an integrated multidisciplinary professional service firm in the Caribbean region that provides several services including audit, accounting, tax, and other advisory services. He recently launched a dedicated Business Coaching Division within the firm to help business owners, particularly first-time business owners navigate the difficult time between concept, launch, and business stability.

According to the NYC Journal, “by challenging executives to develop their strengths and mitigating weakness, they not only help you grow personally and professionally but they are also responsible for helping you clarify your business vision and make sure it aligns with their goals. As opposed to common belief, business coaches not only cater to aspiring entrepreneurs to start off their journey and assist them in monetizing their business. In fact, in today’s time, some of the most wildly successful companies and entrepreneurs on the planet rely on business coaching services to stand out from their competition. These 30 business coaches are helping entrepreneurs and companies in the same way to establish their presence”.

Brown’s coaching approach has attracted a lot of attention. His strategy helps entrepreneurs a build a mindset for survival, that allow them to overcome the initial ‘grief’ of realising that the business they had to build may no longer work post COVID-19.

“I am very pleased and honoured to be selected among the 30 Business Coaches to look Out for in 2022. The team at Dawgen Global will definitely be assisting in creating millionaires and billionaires globally. Our client’s success will be our success,” said Dr Brown.

Dr Brown, who has completed a Doctorate in Finance, is combining his expertise in accounting, marketing, taxation, and business strategy to help businesses respond to the current crisis while simultaneously building to thrive in a new reality that focuses on agility, digitisation, and multisector collaboration.

“Our team of consultants have capabilities which will help entrepreneurs and business owners to take a step back and create a roadmap for their own success. In these times entrepreneurs need a business coach to propel themselves forward, accelerate their success, and reach their pinnacle. That is what Dawgen Global brings to the table, we guarantee success and prosperity for all,” Dr Brown explained.